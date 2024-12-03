Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $511,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $989.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

