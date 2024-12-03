Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Down 5.4% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 321,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 77,131 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.