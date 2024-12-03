Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

NASDAQ BSCO opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

