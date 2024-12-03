Invenomic Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,049 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 1.4% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $25,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 191.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 0.7 %

NEM opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, Director Harry M. Iv Conger bought 9,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,090.70. This represents a 189.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.