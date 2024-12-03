Invenomic Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,238 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Resideo Technologies worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 87,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 53.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 422,730 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 198.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 66,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:REZI opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $2,585,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,005,556.48. This represents a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

