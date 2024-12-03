Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 731,132 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 384.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 921,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,132 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 34.9% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 230,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59,668 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 649.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 84,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

