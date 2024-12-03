Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires 49,299 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,299 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 118.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 274,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of VSH opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

