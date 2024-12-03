Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires 172,585 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 1.70% of Coursera worth $21,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 7,568.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 67.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 26.1% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Coursera by 936.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $41,676.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,885 shares of company stock valued at $102,815. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Coursera Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:COUR opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $21.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

