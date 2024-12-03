Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. accounts for about 2.1% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of SKX traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 545,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,167. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

