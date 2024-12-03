Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.8% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 16,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,283,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,055,000 after buying an additional 871,708 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after buying an additional 159,803 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,749. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

