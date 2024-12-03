Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 49.2% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 68,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,801,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 499.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 112,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 93,518 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.21. 2,299,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,868,258. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

