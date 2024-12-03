Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley comprises about 1.2% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121.7% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,650,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,321,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. 24,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,320. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Bank of America upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

