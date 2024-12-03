Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Acquires 209 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $514.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,558,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $496.13 and its 200-day moving average is $479.38. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $382.66 and a 1-year high of $516.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

