InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Update

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterCure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of InterCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InterCure by 30.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in InterCure in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in InterCure in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Get InterCure alerts:

InterCure Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of INCR opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. InterCure has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.