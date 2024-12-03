InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 278,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
NYSE IHG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.99. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $80.61 and a 52 week high of $128.19.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
