Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp and Btab E-Commerce Group File Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Business CombinationIntegrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE: WEL) and Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc. jointly announced the confidential submi

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

