Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp and Btab E-Commerce Group File Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Business CombinationIntegrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE: WEL) and Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc. jointly announced the confidential submi

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Integrated Wellness Acquisition’s 8K filing here.
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Company Profile
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.
