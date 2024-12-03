Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 6,122 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,502,000 after buying an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,300,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,094,000 after buying an additional 461,035 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,491,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,020,000 after buying an additional 140,498 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,893,000 after buying an additional 512,054 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.