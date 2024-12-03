Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 136,404 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $61,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

