Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $28.58 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,657 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 279,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after buying an additional 81,535 shares in the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the third quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 577,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,631,000 after acquiring an additional 65,311 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.55. The company has a market cap of $520.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

