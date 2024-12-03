Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $24.74 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $24,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,031,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 118.4% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.6% in the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 257.1% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 437,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $803.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $762.46 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $851.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $870.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.