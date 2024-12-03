Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,850,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on INSP. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.58.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $188.70 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $257.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.66. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 176.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.54. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.