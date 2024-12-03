Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells 59,617 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 59,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $10,507,496.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at $36,789,543.75. This trade represents a 22.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Frank Slootman sold 20,514 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total value of $3,595,283.64.

On Friday, November 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $8,080,449.76.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $715,051.89.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76.

Shares of SNOW traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.33. 5,826,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,803,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.27. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Argus initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.09.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

