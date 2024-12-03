Insider Selling: Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Insider Sells 38,500 Shares of Stock

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) insider Jodie Leonard sold 38,500 shares of Pacific Smiles Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.95 ($1.27), for a total value of A$75,075.00 ($48,750.00).

Pacific Smiles Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Pacific Smiles Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a positive change from Pacific Smiles Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Pacific Smiles Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Pacific Smiles Group

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental Centres and Nib Dental Care Centres names in Australia. It provides services and equipped facilities to dentists, including support staff, materials, marketing, and administrative services.

