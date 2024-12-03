Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $1,954,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,039,245.63. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vivek Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ICU Medical alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total transaction of $2,062,080.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total value of $2,141,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $1,961,520.00.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,983. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $83.26 and a one year high of $196.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICUI

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 79.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 18.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.