Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells 33,513 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $1,118,663.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,296.76. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Tuesday, November 5th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $3,943,981.44.

On Friday, September 20th, Andrew Dudum sold 45,767 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $747,375.11.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.21. 13,908,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,846,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.