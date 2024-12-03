Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$197,000.00.
Anthony Michael Aulicino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 17,667 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.99, for a total value of C$158,826.33.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %
CEU stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.77. 333,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,149. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$3.28 and a one year high of C$9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 15.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.16.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
