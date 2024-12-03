Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 76.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 128.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 51.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 1.9 %

PYPL stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 983,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,176,282. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.69. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $88.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.