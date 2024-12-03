Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 524 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 0.9% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $22,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in RTX by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 98,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 48,094 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 976,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,309,000 after acquiring an additional 702,699 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.29. 309,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543,799. The firm has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

