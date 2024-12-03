Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $12.96 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,979 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 65,154 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in eBay by 325.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 106.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in eBay by 123.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in eBay by 41.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 884 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in eBay by 4.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,833,196.22. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,655,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,005. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $67.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

