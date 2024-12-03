Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 229,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,042. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

