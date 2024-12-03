Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Sold by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC lessened its position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,202 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Indivior worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth about $188,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth $249,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the third quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Indivior by 32.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indivior Stock Performance

Shares of Indivior stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Indivior PLC has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Indivior had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 351.08%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INDV. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

