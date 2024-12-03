Incline Global Management LLC Sells 24,567 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Incline Global Management LLC cut its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,567 shares during the quarter. Ares Management comprises approximately 3.5% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARES. UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.36.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 446,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,485,288.24. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 15,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total value of $2,636,204.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,189 shares in the company, valued at $35,820,968.36. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 666,030 shares of company stock worth $109,779,010. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,744. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.62. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $180.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.