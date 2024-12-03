ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 3,060,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,910,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBRX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,539,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,708,000 after buying an additional 211,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 102.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 4.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

