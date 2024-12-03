Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several brokerages have commented on IMUX. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

IMUX traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,521. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Immunic has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Director Richard Alan Rudick purchased 87,300 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,395. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,047 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,266,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Immunic by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

