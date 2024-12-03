Ikarian Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Ikarian Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Sagimet Biosciences were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 894,319 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 33,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SGMT stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. 43,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,650. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SGMT shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sagimet Biosciences from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sagimet Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Report on SGMT

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.