Ikarian Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Ikarian Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Sagimet Biosciences were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 894,319 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 33,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of SGMT stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. 43,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,650. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on SGMT
Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile
Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sagimet Biosciences
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 S&P 500 Stocks With Sky High Risk-Adjusted Returns
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Trending Stocks: How to Spot, Trade, and Profit Safely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.