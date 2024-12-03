Ikarian Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 693,350 Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 693,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000. Relay Therapeutics makes up about 0.7% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.52% of Relay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $172,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,377,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,069 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,499,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 492,628 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.60 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $41,220.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,729.46. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

RLAY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,700. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.