Ikarian Capital LLC Acquires 915,629 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) by 1,673.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 970,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915,629 shares during the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.2% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Avalo Therapeutics worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,722,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVTX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,475. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $34.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avalo Therapeutics

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.