III Capital Management Invests $4.92 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

III Capital Management bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,240 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000. Expedia Group makes up 0.4% of III Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $96,171,000 after purchasing an additional 75,120 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $527,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $465,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.00. 20,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.34. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $190.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

