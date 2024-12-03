IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,005 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $110.48. 3,926,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,784,910. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $114.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.65.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.