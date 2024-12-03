IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.79. 206,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,251. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.27 and a fifty-two week high of $403.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

