IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 72,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

PZA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,782. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

