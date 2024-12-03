IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,820 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 19,404.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,218,280,000 after buying an additional 4,876,260 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 15,750.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,551,000 after buying an additional 3,876,731 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 949.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,566,000 after buying an additional 3,456,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after buying an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chevron by 55.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after buying an additional 3,048,819 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.63.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.10. 836,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,614,795. The stock has a market cap of $291.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.46. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

