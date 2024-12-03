IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 649.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,777 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. 2,413,188 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

