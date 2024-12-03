IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Up 8.1% in November

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 9,310,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 0.3 %

IDYA opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 67.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 800.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.