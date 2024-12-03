ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,411,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,967 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of ICU Medical worth $439,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 259,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 215,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $331,734.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total value of $2,141,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,665,666.78. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,364 shares of company stock worth $6,869,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

ICU Medical Trading Down 1.8 %

ICUI stock opened at $160.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $83.26 and a one year high of $196.26.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

