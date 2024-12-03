Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Update

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEP opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.99%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -183.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 61.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.