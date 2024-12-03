Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Update

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of IEP opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.99%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -183.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Icahn Enterprises
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Zoom Video Communications Positioned for Growth in 2025
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now and Hold Through 2025
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- The 3 Best Consumer Staples Stocks for a Defensive Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.