Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Short Interest Up 28.2% in November

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,439,400 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 2,683,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,464.7 days.

Shares of IBIDF remained flat at $30.72 during trading hours on Monday. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80.

Ibiden Co,Ltd. provides electronic and ceramics products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers IC package substrate for use in personal computers, data centers, and AI applications; motherboard and printed wiring boards; automotive exhaust system components, including diesel particulate filters; substrate holding mats; high temperature insulation materials; and graphite specialty products.

