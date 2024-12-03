iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Update

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 525,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.7 days.
iA Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $93.30 on Monday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $94.96.
iA Financial Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.