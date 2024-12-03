iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Update

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 525,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.7 days.

iA Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $93.30 on Monday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $94.96.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

