Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $293.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.24. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $502.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

