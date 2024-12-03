Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,706,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,425,530 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $338,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after buying an additional 421,161 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 83,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $82.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

